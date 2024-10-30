PM Modi unveils development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.

These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

PM Modi will also address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0.The theme for this year's programme is "Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat." The 99th Common Foundation Course - Aarambh 6.0 - includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and 3 civil services of Bhutan.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and offer floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise of 16 marching contingents from nine states and one UT, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band.

Special attractions include Hell March contingent of NSG, daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, piped band show by school children and 'Surya Kiran' flypast by Indian Air Force.

—ANI