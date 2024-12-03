Police detained farmers protesting at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday detained protesting farmers who are demanding compensation and benefits, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The farmers were detained at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida today.

The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

Farmer leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, claimed on Monday that farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest were stopped by police barricades as they attempted to march towards Delhi, demanding solutions to agricultural issues and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The protest, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer groups, comes amid heightened security measures and traffic advisories in the Noida-Delhi region.

On the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Tikait earlier told ANI, "The farmers have been stopped at the Mahamaya Flyover. The farmers want to head to Delhi because the solution will come from Delhi only. The police are stopping the farmers, but they are determined to proceed to Delhi."

Regarding Punjab farmers joining the 'Delhi Chalo' march on December 6, he said, "Punjab has a different system. They are different people."

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticized the BJP government for the "miserable" conditions faced by farmers.

He stated that despite repeated questions about farmers' issues in the UP assembly, the UP government has not formulated any policy regarding this matter.

"India's farmers are miserable under the BJP's double-engine government. The winter season has already begun, yet farmers have to spend the night outside to protect their fields from microbes and stray animals. Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly raised questions on this issue in the UP assembly... Despite this, the UP government does not have any policy in this regard," he said. (ANI)