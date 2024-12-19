Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Inaugurates Raipur-Ambikapur Flight, Boosting State Development

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today marked the launch of the Raipur-Ambikapur air travel route as a significant achievement for the state, calling it "a historic day."

At the launch event, he emphasized the broad impact the new service would have on the state's development.

"This will bring development in the tourism, industrial, and economic sectors," Sai said, adding that the new route would not only improve connectivity but also boost economic and industrial growth, making it easier for business and tourism to flourish in the region.

CM Sai also responded to Congress's protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. "History should be seen to know who actually insulted Ambedkar ji," Sai remarked, defending the BJP government's actions.

"The Congress government did not consider putting up a portrait of him in Parliament. Our government did the work of conferring that respect to him. Our government built Panchteerth," he said, referring to the memorials dedicated to Ambedkar's legacy across India.

Regarding the ongoing Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh, CM Sai outlined the state's security achievements. "More than 220 Naxalites have been killed in the past year, and more than 1500 have either surrendered or been arrested," he said.

The CM also expressed confidence that Naxalism would be eradicated by March 2026, citing the "double-engine government" initiative where both the state and central governments are working together to tackle the issue.

Meanwhile on Sunday, The Chhattisgarh CM said that under the guidance and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh Police has achieved tremendous success in anti-Naxal operations in the last one year.

While speaking at a ceremony here to present the President's Colour Award to Chhattisgarh Police, he said, "Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chhattisgarh Police has achieved tremendous success in anti-Naxal operations in the last year, facing difficult challenges with courage and bravery. Due to the effective action of the security forces, a large number of Naxalites have decided to surrender and return to the mainstream." (ANI)