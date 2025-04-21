Amit Shah to Meet Chhattisgarh CM on Rollout of New Criminal Laws and Naxalism Plan

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday evening in the National Capital to discuss the state's implementation of three newly enacted criminal laws.

The meeting, set to take place at the Ministry of Home Affairs' North Block office, will also be attended by Chhattisgarh's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. They will deliberate on the comprehensive rollout of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023--laws that have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

In the meeting, Shah is likely to direct the Chhattisgarh CM, Chief Secretary and the DGP of the state to continuously review the implementation progress of the three new laws.

The meeting is learnt to review the implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, CM Sai is also expected to seek the Centre's support in equipping the security forces deployed in Naxal-affected areas with advanced technological tools and upgrading infrastructure for long-term strategic gains.

The meeting will also be attended by the Union Home Secretary, the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, the Director, the National Crime Records Bureau, and other senior officials from the MHA and the government of Chhattisgarh.

The Union Home Minister has held similar meetings with the CMs, and administrators of Union Territories.

According to sources, a plan to eliminate Naxalism and develop Bastar as a tourism destination will be discussed. The discussion might feature the 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana', aimed at empowering tribal communities and enhancing the economic participation of women's self-help groups. The Chief Minister is expected to advocate for wider and more effective implementation of the scheme with Central assistance.

Another key point on the agenda is the plan to develop Bastar as a rising hub for eco-tourism and cultural tourism. CM Sai is expected to highlight Bastar's natural beauty, tribal heritage, and historical significance, proposing focused promotion of adventure tourism, homestay models, and traditional tribal fairs at a national and international level. (ANI)