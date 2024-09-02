Indian Penal Code
J·Sep 02, 2024, 11:26 am
SC grants bail to Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case
J·Aug 13, 2024, 10:06 am
Delhi HC asks Centre to clear its stand on PIL challenging exclusion of provision for unnatural sex in new criminal laws
J·May 22, 2024, 11:37 am
Pune Porsche crash: Ink thrown at police vehicle carrying father of teenage boy involved in accident
J·May 19, 2024, 11:14 am
Delhi Police team at Kejriwal residence, seizes CCTV digital video recorder
J·Apr 23, 2024, 10:11 am
Missing 16-year-old girl rescued in UP's Ballia; police arrest kidnapper who also raped her
J·Mar 15, 2024, 05:00 am
Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO for alleged sexual assault of minor girl
J·Jan 12, 2024, 03:38 pm
Lord Ram Posters Removed From Muslim Man's Shop In Dehradun
J·Dec 14, 2023, 06:06 am
"Parliament security breach accused Lalit Jha was last traced in Rajasthan's Neemrana": Police sources
J·Sep 23, 2023, 01:45 pm
Pannun runs law firms but spreads lawlessness in India
J·Sep 16, 2023, 03:25 pm
'Ex-WFI chief not exonerated by oversight committee', Delhi police tell court
J·Sep 13, 2023, 02:50 pm
Kerala HC quashes sexual harassment case against actor Unni Mukundan
J·Sep 12, 2023, 08:02 am
SC refers pleas challenging validity of sedition law to Constitution Bench
J·Sep 09, 2023, 09:22 am
Delhi: Man beaten to death while saving son from assault
J·Aug 11, 2023, 06:21 pm
Activists welcome community service as punishment for petty offences; say follow-ups can be tricky
J·Jul 08, 2023, 10:32 am
Delhi: 3 minors stab 16-yr-old to death
J·May 23, 2023, 09:45 am
Tollywood actress booked for damaging police officer's car
