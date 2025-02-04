States & UTs

3 Security Personnel Injured in IED Blast at Bijapur-Dantewada Border

Three security personnel injured in IED blast at Bijapur-Dantewada border, Chhattisgarh
Feb 04, 2025, 11:21 AM
IED Blast at Bijapur-Dantewada Border

Bijapur: The Chhattisgarh Police on Monday confirmed that three security personnel were injured in an IED blast and a spike hole trap on Tuesday.

The IED, planted by naxals, injured 1 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier and 2 District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldiers.

Earlier on February 2, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) led to an encounter with armed Maoists in Kanker, Chhattisgarh.

The encounter, which began around 12:30 p.m., saw armed Maoists engaged in a confrontation with the security forces. (ANI)

