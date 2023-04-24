Maoists
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NIA detains Maoists for assaulting an ex-MLA and his bodyguards in Jharkhand
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
12 IEDs that were concealed by Maoists and found on the C'garh-J'khand border
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Maoists kill villager on suspicion of being police informer in MP's Balaghat
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Maoists set ablaze 10 vehicles in Jharkhand's Latehar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Maoists Planning Bigger Attack: Intel Agencies Sound Alert
