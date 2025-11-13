Maoists neutralised in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur identified, police release details

Raipur/Bijapur, Nov 13 (IANS) Bijapur Police have identified all six Maoists who were neutralised in the November 11 encounter in the National Park area of Bijapur district.

The joint operation by the District Reserve Guard of Bijapur and Dantewada, along with the Special Task Force, was launched after intelligence inputs confirmed the presence of senior Maoist leaders and dozens of armed cadres in the forests of Kandulnar, Kachalaram and Gujjakonta.

The encounter began at 10 a.m. and continued with intermittent firing until six bodies were recovered along with a cache of weapons, including two INSAS rifles, a 9mm carbine, a .303 rifle, a pistol, explosives and Maoist-related materials.

Among those killed was DVCM Kanna alias Buchanna Kudiyam, 35, a resident of Guddipal in Bijapur district.

He carried a reward of eight lakh rupees and was considered one of the most dangerous Maoist leaders in the region, implicated in 42 criminal cases and 18 pending warrants.

His record includes attacks on police camps, murders of villagers suspected of being informers, multiple IED blasts, arson, robberies and the killing of two teachers earlier this year.

Another prominent cadre was DVCM Urmila, wife of top Maoist leader Paparao, resident of Chintalnar in Sukma district.

She carried a reward of eight lakh rupees and served as Secretary of the Pamed Area Committee, playing a crucial role in logistics, recruitment and ideological propaganda.

The other four identified Maoists were ACM Jagat Tamo alias Motu, resident of Fulllod in Jangla, Bijapur, serving in the Maddeed Area Committee with a reward of five lakh rupees; PM Deve of Meenagatta, Bijapur, member of the Pamed Area Committee with a reward of two lakh rupees; PM Bhagat of Bhairamgarh, Bijapur, member of the Maddeed Area Committee with a reward of two lakh rupees; and PM Mangli Oyam of Peddjojojer, Gangloor, Bijapur, a party member with a reward of two lakh rupees.

Inspector General of Police Bastar Range Sundarraj P, along with senior officers from Dantewada, STF and CRPF, briefed the media at Bijapur district headquarters.

They stated that the operation has significantly weakened Maoist influence in the West and South Bastar Divisions and that investigations into recovered documents and digital devices are expected to reveal further links to the Maoist urban network.

