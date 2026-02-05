WPL 2026 Final: DC eye first title as friends Jemi-Smriti face off

Vadodara, Feb 5 (IANS) The grand finale of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 promises a thrilling contest, with the stakes at an all-time high as Delhi Capitals (DC) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the BCA Stadium (Kotambi)

This final has a unique India-South Africa flavour, with key players like Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Richa Ghosh lighting up the stage, while the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt add international spice.

The build-up to this encounter has been unpredictable. DC, often scraping through must-win situations, make their fourth attempt at WPL glory, having faced intense pressure to reach the final.

On the other hand, RCB’s dominant run to the summit, finishing atop the group with six wins in eight matches, has seen them surge into this final with confidence, bolstered by key contributions from Grace Harris in the absence of Ellyse Perry.

In contrast, the road to the final for both teams couldn’t have been more different. RCB will likely back Pooja Vastrakar to play as a specialist batter, with the return of Arundhati Reddy and the possible inclusion of leg-spinner Prema Rawat adding tactical depth. DC are unlikely to change their winning combination, sticking with the 13 players they’ve used all season, a testament to their consistent core.

The opening battle between Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee of DC and Lauren Bell of RCB will be a highlight. Bell has been a menace with the new ball, and her battle with DC’s power-hitting openers could set the tone. Shafali and Lee’s fiery powerplay performances will be critical; DC’s success this season has been built on chasing big targets, with their opening duo crucial to setting the chase.

At the other end, Mandhana’s leadership has been integral to RCB's journey, and her consistency in the final could be the key to their third title. A victory would not only secure another WPL title but might also solidify Mandhana’s case for a more prominent leadership role in Indian cricket.

Grace Harris’ strike rate of 181 is the highest among batters facing over 50 balls, proving she’s the player to watch for RCB, while DC’s Nandni Sharma, with 16 wickets, leads the Indian wicket-takers chart in WPL 2026.

DC are undefeated in matches where Shafali and Lee have put on a 50+ partnership, while RCB’s death bowling, with an economy rate of 8.27, is the best in the league, while DC are second at 8.37.

The Vadodara pitch offers a balance, with decent grass cover that could favour the spinners. While dew is not expected to play as big a role as earlier in the season, conditions could change quickly, making tactical decisions crucial. Both teams will be looking to exploit these nuances in a final where every inch counts.

With everything to play for, the WPL 2026 final promises fireworks. Will RCB continue their winning streak, or will DC rise to claim their maiden WPL crown? One thing is certain: the excitement is bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

--IANS

vi/bc