Lauren Bell

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 05, 2026, 06:11 AM

WPL 2026 Final: DC eye first title as friends Jemi-Smriti face off

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 02, 2026, 12:18 PM

WPL 2026: Backing from Mandhana has given me lots of confidence at RCB, says Bell

The Hawk
The Hawk·Jan 26, 2026, 02:32 PM

WPL 2026: Can take a lot of confidence from how I have gone in whole tournament, says Bell

The Hawk
The Hawk·Jan 18, 2026, 06:15 AM

WPL 2026: They’ve basically qualified, couldn’t ask for a better start, says Kate Cross on RCB’s form

The Hawk
The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 07:55 AM

RCB have found a way again to win this WPL season: Deep Dasgupta

The Hawk
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2026, 02:19 PM

WPL 2026: It’s been really fun and I’m just excited for the first game, says Lauren Bell