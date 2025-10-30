Women's World Cup: It was about winning for India, says Jemimah after leading hosts to final

Navi Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Jemimah Rodrigues dedicated her career-defining knock to faith, family, and resilience after guiding India into the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final with a historic five-wicket win over defending champions Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

“Firstly, I want to thank Jesus. I couldn’t have carried it alone,” said Rodrigues, who was named Player of the Match for her unbeaten 127. “Last six months have been tough. I was dropped from this World Cup last year, and I have cried every day. I was going through anxiety. I just had to show up every day, and God carried me through.”

Chasing a daunting 339, India stumbled early after losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24) cheaply. But Rodrigues, showing maturity and calm beyond her years, joined forces with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to stage one of the greatest chases in World Cup history.

Their 167-run partnership for the third wicket — India’s highest in any World Cup knockout match and the highest against Australia in tournament history — turned the match on its head.

Rodrigues revealed that she didn’t even know she would be batting at No. 3 until moments before walking in.

“Five minutes before, I knew I was batting at three,” she said. “It was not about proving myself; it was about taking India home. Today, it wasn’t about my fifty or my hundred. It was about winning for India.”

Her century, laced with 10 fours and full of busy running between the wickets, came off 115 balls — her maiden World Cup century and third ODI ton overall, all scored in 2025. She had earlier reached three figures against Ireland in January and South Africa in May, but this one, against Australia on the biggest stage, was the crowning moment of her young career.

“When Harry Di (Harmanpreet Kaur) came, we spoke about building a partnership. Deepti kept talking with me every ball. Richa also spoke with me. When I was finding it hard, my teammates lifted me,” Rodrigues recalled. “When 80 runs were needed, the crowd started chanting my name. Navi Mumbai is very special — the fans lifted me.”

Their stand eclipsed the 157-run partnership between Mithali Raj and Punam Raut from 2017, as well as the 137-run effort between Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma in that same semifinal against Australia eight years ago. It also ended Australia’s dominance of 150-plus stands in World Cup knockouts, all five of which previously belonged to their players.

