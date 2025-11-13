Winning a Test series in India would be next best to our WTC triumph: Bavuma

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) For Temba Bavuma, few cricketing challenges are as alluring as conquering India in their own backyard. The South African captain, who led his team to the World Test Championship (WTC) title earlier this year, believes that a series victory in India would stand just a step below that global triumph in significance.

I think, obviously, winning the World Test Championship… not much to trump that. But second to that, I think, will be winning in India,” Bavuma said on the eve of the first Test at Eden Gardens. “It’s something that’s— I wouldn’t even say it’s eluded us, but we haven’t been able to do for the longest time. So, I mean, that’s definitely up there in terms of ambition.”

South Africa haven’t won a Test in India since 2010 and have lost seven successive matches across three tours. But Bavuma believes his current group — unbeaten in any full-strength Test series since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023 — carries the composure, belief, and experience needed to change that script.

“We understand the magnitude of the challenge. Some of us in the group there have had moments of hurt. So we know what it’s about,” he said. “We look forward to the challenge. It should be exciting looking at the makeup of both teams — fantastic players within the Indian team, but a little bit of inexperience. Similarly, with our side, the guys want to match up to the best in the world.”

Bavuma also recalled a lighter moment with former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who was part of the team in a stunning 3-0 Test win over India in their own conditions last year.

“I met up with Kane at an awards evening in India a couple of months ago. I tried to ask him for some pointers,” Bavuma said. “He wasn’t too open about it, but he did say, make sure that you win the toss. So I’ve been practising it.”

The South African skipper, returning from a long injury lay-off, tuned up with runs and time in the middle during the second unofficial Test against India A. After a golden duck in the first innings, Bavuma struck a composed fifty in the second — a sign of rhythm returning.

“For me, the biggest thing was having come off a long lay-off of Test cricket, getting back on the field, proving my fitness to myself and everyone around, and spending some time at the crease. I think that was important,” he said.

In that game, Bavuma also faced Kuldeep Yadav for the first time and came away impressed. “I’d rather face him in the A game than here in Kolkata — that’s if he plays,” he smiled. “He’s not a massive turner of the ball, but he can obviously deceive you off the wicket. You can see why India have a lot of faith in him. Definitely a guy who’s a wicket-taker.”

The Eden Gardens Test also marks an emotional return for Bavuma, two years after South Africa’s 83-run collapse in an ODI World Cup game at the same venue — a low point that triggered intense scrutiny of his batting and leadership.

“It wasn’t the greatest of World Cups for me from a batting point of view. So, I can understand why the criticism came,” he said. “From a captaincy point of view, it’s always felt like a process of discovery. You’re always learning more about yourself. I think now I’m a lot more comfortable in my own skin. There’s no case of having to prove to myself or to people back home that I’m deserving of the title. The results speak for themselves.”

Scrutiny, he knows, will always be part of the job. “The magnifying glass is always going to be on you. So, you try to take it day by day and enjoy it. Coming here to India, like I said, is a big, big challenge. And as a batter, you want to be successful in these types of conditions.”

With South Africa’s traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests missing from this year’s calendar, Bavuma said the India tour has become their marquee event.

“This Test series becomes our festive season,” he said. “It’s sad for us as players and fans, but we’ll try and make the most of it. We’d love to play more Tests against India, England and Australia — maybe not just two, maybe three.”

“Back home, there’s been a major shift in mindset towards the Proteas. I think there’s a lot more appreciation now,” he said. “Some of our guys weren’t even born when those World Cups happened. For us, it’s not something we carry. The World Test Championship win brought relief — and a stronger belief that if you keep going, things are about to happen.”

--IANS

hs/