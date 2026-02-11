Why are restrictions only limited to the bowler?: Ashwin reflects on Usman Tariq’s bowling action amid criticism

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in support of Pakistan’s Usman Tariq after the latter’s bowling action came under scrutiny during the T20 World Cup 2026, saying "why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?"

Read More

Tariq impressed with figures of 3-27 in Pakistan’s Group A win over the USA on Tuesday, securing his side’s second victory of the tournament. However, despite his match-winning performance, attention quickly shifted to his bowling action, sparking debate.

Known for a visible bend in his arm and an unconventional run-up, Tariq has faced questions over the legality of his action and whether it would stand up to international scrutiny, including in top T20 leagues. During Pakistan’s recent bilateral series against Australia, all-rounder Cameron Green had also raised concerns about the spinner’s action.

On Wednesday, former India cricketer Shreevats Goswami criticised Tariq’s pause during his run-up, comparing it to a rule change in football that disallows players from pausing during a penalty run-up.

"Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action - all good. But pause? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously!” Goswami wrote on X.

Responding to the objection, Ashwin questioned why bowlers often face stricter regulations compared to batters.

"Agree football doesn’t allow it! While the batter can be allowed to switch-hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler after him/her commits to start batting on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler? In fact the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire! They should first change that rule,” Ashwin wrote.

As debate intensified on social media, with some users criticising Ashwin’s stance, the veteran off-spinner clarified that only official testing could determine the legality of Tariq’s action.

"Let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legality of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing centre. Secondly, there is a 15-degree rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow straight, and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15-degree mark by the on-field umpire is impossible. The only solution to that is having a real-time in-competition testing tool. The above is a grey area and to accuse someone of utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and I believe that it is entirely legal because that is his regular action."

--IANS

vi/bc