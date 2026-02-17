‘We’re quite familiar with this as Irish people,’ says Tucker after Ireland crashes out of T20 World Cup 2026

Colombo, Feb 17 (IANS) Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker admitted his side was left disappointed after their T20 World Cup campaign ended following a rain-hit match against Ireland at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday, saying such situations were 'quite familiar' for Irish people.

Read More

The washout brought bad news for Ireland, as they are also eliminated from the group stage. Ireland had a poor start to their campaign with two losses in their first two games, but they got back on track with a dominating 96-run win over Oman in the third match. They needed a big win against Zimbabwe to give themselves an outside chance to reach the Super 8 stage, but as the match was abandoned, the team finished their campaign with just three points.

“Yeah, something we’re quite familiar with as Irish people, I think. Obviously very disappointed to go out in this fashion, but completely uncontrollable and, yeah, just was what to expect today,” Tucker said after the match.

Reflecting on the overall campaign, Tucker felt Ireland were beginning to find momentum, but left it too late in the tournament.

“Potentially, I think we felt like we were building some momentum after the Oman game. Unfortunately, it seems that the momentum came too late. I think when we look back, there were big moments in the tournament, especially in that first game against Sri Lanka, where we maybe didn’t get quite right. But I think looking back on that, just wasn’t ready to be, felt like we might have started a bit slower than we wanted to, but I think just the way that the tournament fell for us,” he said.

Looking ahead, Tucker emphasised the importance of learning from the experience of competing at the highest level.

“Yeah, I think our group gained great experience in this tournament. I think a lot of them, it’s their first World Cup. It gets really competitive, I think it shows the pressure the elite cricketers are under. I think those big moments, understanding how to deal with them, how to process them. I think we’re hoping to have some big moments in the next couple of years and hopefully prepare us for the next cycle,” he added.

--IANS

sds/