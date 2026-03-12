We followed the process and backed our game, says Arshdeep Singh on T20 WC triumph

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) India’s left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh said the team’s focus on process and self-belief was key to their 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup triumph on home soil, adding that the squad has set its sights on winning multiple trophies in the coming decade.

Read More

With a 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India became the first team to defend its title, win the trophy thrice and also emerge victorious on home soil.

“When we won the last (T20) World Cup (in 2024), me, Hardik (Pandya) bhai and a lot of players from the core team said that we have to win at least five trophies in the next 10 years.

“That was the main focus and we knew that if we played with that standard, the result would come automatically. We followed the process and backed our game,” said Arshdeep, who picked nine wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 8.46, in a video posted by bcci.tv on Thursday.

He also spoke about the experience of bowling alongside ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who ended up as the tournament’s joint leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps. “It was a lot of fun to bowl with him. Cricket is very easy for him and it feels like he’s playing on a computer. But his process is very amazing. He works very hard and inspires us to do a lot to work hard,” added Arshdeep.

He also thanked fans for their continuous support during the triumphant campaign. “You all gave us a lot of love. Especially when we lost a match, you supported us a lot and thank you so much for this,” concluded Arshdeep, who will be next seen in action for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

--IANS

nr/