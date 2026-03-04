'We are dropping quite a few catches': Parthiv Patel flags India's key worry ahead of T20 WC Semis

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel has raised concerns over India’s fielding lapses despite their strong run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, saying the team needs to address the issue urgently ahead of the semifinal against England to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

India have been one of the worst catching sides in the ongoing tournament. Suryakumar Yadav's side has dropped 13 catches across the competition. India’s catching efficiency has plummeted to a tournament-low 72.7%. Surprisingly, Pakistan, often criticized for its fielding, sits comfortably higher with an 83.3% success rate.

“One concern I feel is the fielding and not just the way India fielded in the game at Eden Gardens. It has been happening for almost a year and a half. We are dropping quite a few catches. That is something India would definitely like to work on,” Patel told Jio Hotstar

India booked their semifinal berth after a hard-fought win over the West Indies at the Eden Gardens, successfully chasing a target in excess of 190. Patel described it as a massive result for the team.

“It was an outstanding win. It will be a great confidence booster for India going forward. India won the toss and decided to bowl first, thinking there would be a lot of dew. When the game finished, there was no dew at all, but the conditions did get slightly better. In a knockout game, chasing in excess of 190, someone needed to play an outstanding knock, and Sanju Samson did that," Parthiv said.

"The Captain took his hat off. He has scored a lot of hundreds in international cricket, but to me, this innings was right up there. Skill-wise, we all know that Sanju Samson is a very talented batter, but fighting those mental battles is very difficult. I thought Sanju Samson did that really well. He also spoke about how his experience came into the fold. I thought it was a very mature innings. He always looked in control. He did not try to hit the ball hard. He will remember this innings for a long time,” he added

Patel also reserved special praise for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is taking crucial wickets at times and putting the pressure on the opposition.

“Bumrah is not a banker. He is the bank. The way he comes out and bowls, when you want to take a wicket against an in-form Hetmyer, he comes in and takes his wicket, then gets a set Roston Chase. Obviously, India has looked up to Jasprit Bumrah most of the time, and he has never disappointed. That is what he does most often. You are playing in a format right now, in this era, where the only way you can stop a batter is by getting him out, and Jasprit Bumrah does that.”

Parthiv also spoke about the challenge provided by the England team. He advised India to perform at their best.

“India obviously need to get England's dangerous batters out as quickly as possible. You have Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, who is due for runs and likes the Wankhede Stadium. Then you have Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook. So, they have a good, solid line-up. It is a good all-round team. Obviously, against England, India will have to be at the top of their game,” he concluded.

--IANS

sds/