Washington Sundar joins Hampshire for final two County Championship rounds

Southampton, Sep 11 (IANS) India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has signed up with Hampshire for the final two rounds of the ongoing County Championship season, the club announced on Thursday.

As per the deal, Sundar will turn out for Hampshire in their meetings against Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton from September 15-18 and against reigning champions Surrey at the Utilita Bowl from September 24-27.

Sundar was part of India’s Test squad during the thrilling drawn 2-2 series against England earlier this year. He amassed 284 runs at an average of 47, including hitting a maiden Test century at Old Trafford that helped India to draw the match.

“We’re delighted to bring Washington to the club for the County Championship. He had an excellent series against England this summer, and he’ll play a key role with two big games coming up against Somerset and Surrey,” said Giles White, Hampshire’s Director of Cricket.

Sundar, 25, has turned out in 40 first-class games, including 13 Tests, scoring more than 1,800 runs at an average of 34. With the ball, he has picked up 91 wickets at an average of 28, with his best innings figures coming in the form of 7-59 against New Zealand in Pune last year.

The stint with Hampshire marks Sundar’s return to county cricket after three years. The all-rounder previously represented Lancashire in 2022 and made an instant impact by taking a five-wicket haul on debut against Northamptonshire in the County Championship.

Other prominent Indians who have featured in the UK domestic cricket season this year are Khaleel Ahmed (Essex), Tilak Varma (Hampshire), Yuzvendra Chahal (Northamptonshire), Ishan Kishan (Nottinghamshire) and R Sai Kishore (Surrey). Mayank Agarwal is currently on a three-match deal with Yorkshire, while Jaydev Unadkat is turning out for Sussex.

