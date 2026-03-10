'Was trying to fulfil your dream on field,' Rinku pens heartfelt tribute to late father after T20 WC win

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) India's star batter Rinku Singh has penned down an emotional tribute to his late father Khanchand Singh, who passed away on February 27 in Greater Noida, due to prolonged illness.

Rinku attended his father's funeral after India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match against Zimbabwe, before joining the squad in Kolkata for the crucial must-win match against the West Indies in the Super 8s stage.

In a heartfelt post after India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory, Rinku said that even a single day without speaking to his father felt incomplete, and he struggles to imagine life ahead without him.

“I have never spent so many days without talking to you. I don’t know how life will move forward without you… But I know I will need you at every step," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "You always taught me that duty comes first, so on the field I was only trying to fulfil your dream. Now that your dream has been fulfilled… I just wish you were here with me. I will feel your absence in every small and big moment of happiness. I will miss you a lot, Papa,"

Meanwhile, Rinku played just five matches for India in the T20 World Cup, where he struggled for runs and scored just 24, including a duck against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Super 8s, which came at a crucial phase.

After the loss against the proteas Rinku was dropped from the team, and Sanju Samson came in place of the finisher. The move brought good results for the team as Sanju played back-to-back match-winning knocks in Super 8s, the semi-final and the final.

