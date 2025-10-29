Warner backs Steve Smith to score five centuries in Ashes, calls him ‘best since Bradman’

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Former Australia opener David Warner has tipped Steve Smith to dominate England in the upcoming Ashes series, boldly predicting the veteran batter will rack up “five centuries” this summer and cement his place as Australia’s greatest since Sir Donald Bradman.

Smith announced his return to competitive cricket in trademark fashion after a short break in New York, slamming a brilliant 118 for New South Wales against Queensland at the Gabba. The 36-year-old’s 176-ball knock, studded with 20 fours and a six, guided the Blues to 349/5 at stumps on Day Two of the Sheffield Shield clash.

Speaking on Fox Cricket on Wednesday, Warner said Smith’s form was a reassuring sign for Australia ahead of the Ashes.

“If that man Steve Smith can score big runs (this summer), they’ll be fine,” Warner said. “If Smith gets on a roll and he starts scoring runs, it’s going to be a challenge for England.”

Asked if Smith could finish his career as Australia’s second-best batter behind Bradman, Warner didn’t hesitate.

“I reckon he’s got five centuries in him,” he declared. “He only had one (net session) the other day and came out and scored a hundred today; that’s Steve Smith.”

Smith’s latest ton takes his tally to 36 in Tests — just five behind Ricky Ponting’s Australian record of 41. Warner believes the right-hander’s hunger and fitness will keep him going for several more years, even after retiring from ODIs earlier this year.

“The one thing missing from him is winning in India,” Warner pointed out. “He knows his body now, he knows what he’s capable of – if he wants to get to that Indian series, he will.”

Indian legend Ravi Shastri echoed Warner’s faith in Smith, particularly in his leadership qualities, with the Australian vice-captain set to lead in the absence of the injured Pat Cummins.

“What’s always amazed me about Steve… is his ability to adapt to different conditions and improvise, even in the middle of a series, sometimes in the middle of an innings,” Shastri said. “(Captaincy) will get the best out of him, that’s for sure. He’ll be tuned on, absolutely.”

Warner, too, believes Smith’s relentless pursuit of improvement keeps him ahead of his peers. “He’s still learning,” Warner said. “If he’s still learning, god help everybody else.”

The first Ashes Test between Australia and England begins at Perth Stadium on November 21, where Smith, already averaging a staggering 112.28 as captain in Ashes contests, will be.

--IANS

hs/bsk/