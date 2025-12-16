War of words erupts between Central agency and Bengal Minister over giving security cover to Lionel Messi in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) Confusion over claims and counter claims on who provided security to football legend Lionel Messi during his visit to Kolkata late last week which ended in fans storming the pitch and indulging in vandalism after failing to see him properly.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday rejected the claim made by West Bengal Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay that it had provided security cover to the footballer.

The official account of CISF in an X post said, "It is hereby clarified that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) did not provide any security cover to the footballer Lionel Messi during his visit to Kolkata. The security arrangements for the visit were undertaken by other designated agencies."

The rebuttal from the central agency came after West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay claimed that CISF had provided security to Messi.

Speaking to IANS, Chattopadhyay said, "The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is our leader; the actions she has taken are the right ones. However, this incident was a major conspiracy orchestrated from Delhi. Nowhere else did the CISF provide security for Messi -- only in Kolkata. From the moment Messi landed in Kolkata, the CISF took over his security. The Kolkata Police were completely excluded; initially, they were not even allowed into the hotel where he was staying. Certainly, some Trinamool leaders were present there. But they were not allowed to come near the footballer."

Meanwhile, it was learnt that CRPF personnel had provided the security cover to Messi during his visit to the city.

The development came in the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government taking administrative action against senior IPS officers following the pandemonium that broke out at Yuva Bharati Stadium on December 13.

The Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday issued show cause notice to Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police Mukesh Kumar and removed the CEO of Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), days after chaos broke out at the stadium during Lionel Messi's event.

At the same time, the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with senior IPS officers to conduct a thorough investigation in the incident which took place on December 13.

The state administration also suspended the Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Aneesh Kumar and initiated department proceedings against him for reported negligence in his duties and responsibilities on the day of the event.

The administrative actions were taken based on the preliminary report submitted by the enquiry committee which was constituted by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

