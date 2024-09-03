CISF
J·Sep 03, 2024, 02:09 pm
Centre seeks SC action against West Bengal for non-cooperation with CISF at R.G. Kar Medical College
J·Jun 06, 2024, 02:16 pm
CISF suspends lady constable, FIR registered for allegedly 'slapping' Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport
J·May 19, 2024, 11:40 am
3,300 CISF contingent to take full charge of Parliament security from May 20; CRPF exits
J·Sep 26, 2023, 03:09 pm
BMC-CISF organise ‘Amrit Kalash’ yatra in Mumbai
J·Jul 22, 2023, 06:01 pm
Amit Shah inaugurates security control centre for 66 CISF-protected airports
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour in J&K
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
In three years, CISF earned around Rs 325 cr for private security: Govt
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Scindia unexpectedly visits Delhi airport amid chaos allegations
