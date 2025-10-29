CISF takes over Navi Mumbai International Airport security, 900 men deployed

Navi Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was formally inducted as the designated security agency at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday.

The induction will take place over a period of a few months in a phased manner. An initial deployment of 900 security personnel was conducted in the first phase.

With this induction, the Navi Mumbai airport becomes the 71st airport to come under the CISF cover, under its specialised Aviation Security Group (ASG).

“The CISF will provide comprehensive security cover for the entire airport and its associated facilities. An initial strength of 900 personnel has been deployed against a sanctioned strength of 1,840, which will be increased progressively in line with the airport’s growth in passenger and cargo operations,” said the premier security agency in a press statement.

All the security arrangements will be implemented in accordance with the latest Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines, covering both core and non-core functions of airport security.

The formal induction ceremony was held at Navi Mumbai International Airport and was graced by Praveer Ranjan, CISF Director General, as the Chief Guest. It was also attended by Binita Thakur, ADG (Airport Sector).

The ceremony saw Capt. B.V.J.K. Sharma, CEO, NMIA, symbolically handed over the keys of the airport to Sunit Sharma, Sr. Commandant & Chief Aerodrome Security Officer (CASO), NMIA.

Director General CISF Praveer Ranjan, speaking on the occasion, said, “The CISF is committed to ensuring the highest standards of aviation security at NMIA, in alignment with global benchmarks. Our personnel are trained, equipped, and prepared to deliver a secure, efficient, and passenger-friendly environment from day one.”

Capt. BVJK Sharma, CEO of NMIAL, said, “We are pleased to welcome the CISF to Navi Mumbai International Airport. The induction of CISF marks a major step forward in NMIA’s preparedness to welcome passengers, reflecting our shared commitment to upholding the highest standards of passenger safety and airport security while offering a world-class passenger experience to the travellers.”

The CISF personnel will be responsible for access control, pre-embarkation security checks, perimeter and airside security, cargo security, and specialised units such as Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), and K9 Units.

They will work in close coordination with the local police and other agencies and are expected to conduct regular contingency drills to maintain the highest level of preparedness.

--IANS

mr/dan