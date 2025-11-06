Mock bomb threat drill conducted at Imphal airport to test security preparedness

Imphal: In a major security preparedness initiative, the annual bomb threat mock exercise was effectively conducted at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Manipur's capital, Imphal, on Thursday involving personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and all key stakeholders, officials said.

An official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said that the high-intensity drill evaluated real-time emergency response capabilities and highlighted the exceptional coordination between the CISF, the Dog Squad, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), the Manipur Police, airlines, the AAI staff, the AAI Fire Services, and other airport stakeholders.

"The exercise not only validated rapid response protocols but also reinforced inter-agency synergy, ensuring Imphal Airport remains fully equipped to manage high-risk bomb threat scenarios with precision and unified action," a CISF source said.

Located 6 km from the heart of Imphal city, the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport operates flights connecting Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Agartala and other cities of the country.

A senior AAI official said similar security preparedness mock exercises will be conducted across the 17 operational airports in the eight Northeastern states. The CISF personnel are deployed in most of the airports in the Northeast.

Early last month, flight operations at the Imphal international airport were temporarily suspended after a drone was sighted, raising security concerns.

An AAI official had said that an IndiGo flight from Agartala to Imphal reported the sighting of a drone on its final approach path from the city side, at an altitude between 3,600 and 4,000 feet.

Normal operations resumed only after the incident was promptly reported to Manipur Police and necessary security clearance was obtained from it, the official had said.

The AAI official said that the public is strictly advised not to operate drones in and around the airport vicinity, including Imphal City (East and West), Nambol, and Bishnupur areas.

Unauthorised drone operations pose a serious risk to aircraft safety, may lead to the temporary closure of the airport, and cause significant inconvenience to passengers, he said. The AAI official cautioned that any violation of drone operation regulations will invite strict legal action in accordance with applicable laws. Ensuring the safety and security of passengers and aircraft operations remains our highest priority, he added.

Imphal West's Superintendent of Police Shivakanta Singh also urged the people not to fly drones in areas adjacent to the airport. "If anyone is found flying a drone between Sanjenthong and Kwakeithel, please inform the police immediately so that it can be brought down. It is affecting flight movement," he had said. He cautioned that violations of drone regulations will invite strict legal action under the law.

Last year, Assam Rifles had deployed anti-drone systems in the fringe areas of Imphal Valley in Manipur to repel any "rogue drones".

--IANS