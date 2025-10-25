Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-getter in ODIs

Sydney, Oct 25 (IANS) Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Saturday broke another record as he became the second-highest run-getter in the ODI format.

Kohli, who endured a subdued form in the first two ODIs against Australia, broke the shackles and announced his return on the international stage. The No.3 batter, who is famously known as 'Chase Master', hammered his 75th ODI fifty and also completed 2500 runs against Australia in the format.

During the course of his innings, Kohli surpassed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 14,234 runs (in 404 ODIs) in his 293rd ODI innings.

The former India captain is now only behind legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who is sitting at the top of the table with a massive tally of 18,426 runs. However, Kohli boasts a better average than Tendulkar or any of the top 10 batters in the list. He averages 57.69 in 305 ODIs played so far, while Tendulkar's average stood at 44.83 in his 463-match ODI career.

With Kohli at the fag end of his career and only playing in the 50-over format, it is likely that the Delhi batter will finish his ODI career as the second-highest run getter behind his idol Tendulkar.

Coming to the match, Kohli made an unbeaten 74, including seven fours, and was involved in a 168-run match-winning partnership with opener Rohit Sharma, who smashed his 33rd ODI ton and 50th international century. The duo guided India to a nine-wicket consolation victory at Sydney Cricket Ground as Australia sealed the series 2-1.

Rohit was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series as well for amassing 202 runs across three matches.

The two teams will now face each other in a five-match T20I series, commencing on October 29.

