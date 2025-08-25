Unbeaten Ireland on track for Women's T20 World Cup qualification

Rotterdam, Aug 25 (IANS) Ireland's hopes of reaching next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup have received a significant boost thanks to their unbeaten run at the ongoing Europe Qualifier in the Netherlands.

Gaby Lewis’ side continued their dominant form with a commanding 179-run victory over Germany on Sunday - their fourth straight win - securing a spot in the Global Qualifier for the 2026 tournament.

The Global Qualifier is set to be held in Nepal in January, with the top four teams earning a place at the 10th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled for mid-next year in England and Wales.

Ireland, who have previously appeared at the tournament four times, are well-positioned to secure a fifth appearance thanks to their strong performances at the European Qualifier.

Teenager Amy Hunter stole the spotlight for Ireland at Rotterdam’s Hazelaarweg Stadium on Sunday, scoring her second T20I century to power her team to a commanding total of 223/1. In response, Germany could only manage 44/8.

Hunter smashed 17 boundaries in an unbeaten 114 off 67 balls, forming key partnerships with Christina Coulter Reilly (21) and Leah Paul (62*) to give Ireland complete control of the match.

Paul and Laura Delany then picked up two wickets each as Ireland wrapped up a clinical win. They still have two matches remaining in the Europe Qualifier before shifting focus to the Global Qualifier early next year.

Lewis believes her team is making significant progress with each performance, noting that the depth and quality within the squad are creating healthy competition for places in the starting XI.

"Everybody that's come in has put up their hand and taken that opportunity and it's making selection and conversations for squads and things so much harder, which is what we want," Lewis said after the match.

"At the end of the day, it's going to make us better as a team and that's what we want, so it's great to see the girls taking that opportunity."

Ireland are set to face hosts Netherlands on Tuesday, followed by their final match against Italy on Wednesday.

--IANS

ab/bc