Top-ranked T20I bowler Chakaravarthy attains career-best rating, Tilak moves to fourth in batting chart

Dubai, Dec 17 (IANS) India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy reached a career-best rating to increase his lead at the top of the T20 bowling charts after his third consecutive two-wicket haul in the ongoing five-game T20I series at home against South Africa.

Chakaravarthy, who bagged two wickets each in the two T20Is played this past week, added 36 rating points to his tally, which has gone up to a career-best 818 points. He now holds a 119-point advantage over his closest rival, second-placed New Zealand seamer Jacob Duffy (699).

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh also improved four places to 16th overall on the rankings for T20I bowlers on the back of his Player of the Match heroics against the Proteas in the third game of their series

South Africa are boosted by gains on the same list for Marco Jansen (up 14 spots to 25th), Lungi Ngidi (up 11 rungs to 44th) and Ottneil Baartman from outside the top 100 to 68th.

Young India opener Abhishek Sharma continues to top the batters list, as Varma now joined him at fourth, as two Indian batters are now firmly placed inside the top five ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram (up eight places to 29th) and Quinton de Kock (up 14 spots to 43rd) make good ground following some decent recent efforts.

Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub continues to lead the all-rounder list despite not playing any international cricket recently. India's Hardik Pandya (at fourth), Axar Patel (at ninth) are now joined by Shivam Dube, who improves his place to four spots to reach 16th.

New Zealand and West Indies players got served in Test rankings after the conclusion of the second Test. Left-hand batter Devon Conway (up seven spots to 34th) in the batters list, while teammate Duffy (up 15 places to 48th) makes good ground for the Test bowlers list.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc moved up to a career-best Test bowlers ranking of second following the absence of Matt Henry from the Test in Wellington.

West Indies all-rounders Roston Chase (up one place to 30th) and Justin Greaves (up one spot to 31st).

--IANS

hs/bc