'The whole team is standing next to you': Gambhir backs Rinku after father's demise

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS): India head coach Gautam Gambhir praised Rinku Singh for showing great strength by rejoining the team just a day after his father’s death. Gambhir said the entire team is standing by Rinku during this difficult time.

Gambhir took part in 'the speech' ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against England to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Before the start of the speech, Gambhir gave a heartfelt message to Rinku.

“Guys, before I start, Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team. Remember one thing, you are not alone. The whole team is standing next to you during this hour, so stay strong,” Gambhir said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rinku’s father, Khanchand, passed away on Friday after a long battle with liver cancer. He was admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida on February 21 after his condition became serious and was on ventilator support before he died early Friday morning.

After hearing the news, Rinku left the team to be with his family and perform the last rites. He later returned to the squad before the Super 8 match against the West Indies cricket team on Sunday.

However, he was not included in the playing XI for that match, with Sanju Samson keeping his place in the team. Rinku also missed the earlier match against Zimbabwe.

Rinku, who was added to India’s World Cup squad at the last moment, has struggled with form in the tournament. He has scored 24 runs in five innings so far, including a duck against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

He also has a modest record against England. In three matches against the Harry Brook-led side, he has scored 39 runs in three innings, hitting five fours and one six.

