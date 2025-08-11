Teenager Maphaka makes mark against Australia with career-best fiery spell

Darwin, Aug 11 (IANS) Despite South Africa falling short by 17 runs in first T20I to Australia, teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka managed to leave his mark with a career-best fiery spell of 4-20. Maphaka, 19, mixed raw pace with aggression to claim the scalps of Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Adam Zampa and Ben Dwarshuis at Marrara Stadium on Sunday.

He first uprooted Owen’s off stump with a 144kph delivery, and conceded only 14 runs off the 11 balls he bowled to David before removing him in the penultimate over. Maphaka also engaged in a spirited exchange with David, something his teammate Ryan Rickelton said summed up the pacer’s competitive streak.

"He's quite a fiery character. (But) he's very relaxed, very quiet in the change room. He had a bit of a go at Tim (David) there, but he's very competitive. He backs his ability which is great. It's cool to see a young guy stand up to Australia in their backyard."

"It's very promising for South African cricket. He's quite a relaxed guy in the change room but when he crosses that line, he's got a bit of white-line fever, which is quite exciting for us," Rickleton was quoted as saying by ICC.

Maphaka’s fielding also matched his bowling impact. He took two sharp catches in the powerplay off Kagiso Rabada to remove Travis Head and Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh.

Maphaka has risen quickly in senior international cricket since being named Player of the Tournament at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in early 2024, where he claimed 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 9.71.

Those performances led to an IPL deal with Mumbai Indians later that year, before Rajasthan Royals signed him for the 2025 season. He made his South Africa debut in late 2024, bowling at speeds of up to 151kph in his maiden ODI against Pakistan.

A fortnight later, Maphaka became South Africa’s youngest Test debutant at 18 years and 270 days. In two Tests, two ODIs and nine T20Is so far, he has taken three, five and 10 wickets respectively. South Africa will be hoping Maphaka will fire again in the second T20I taking place on Tuesday.

