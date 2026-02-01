T20 World Cup: Suryakumar shares positive update on Tilak and Sunder's availability

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (IANS) Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has provided a positive update on Tilak Varma and Washington Sunder's availability in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 while speaking to the reporters in the post-match conference after India beat New Zealand by 46 runs in the fifth and final T20I match of the series at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tilak has been sidelined for nearly a month after undergoing testicular surgery following an injury sustained during a Ranji Trophy game. The left-handed batter last played for India in the second T20I against South Africa on December 19 last year.

According to the Indian captain, Tilak has recovered and will join the team next week in Mumbai, and he will also play two practice matches ahead of the tournament.

“Tilak Verma…he has been shaping well. I heard he is playing two games in Bombay on the 2nd and the 4th. I think two games are enough. I spoke to him yesterday only," Suryakumar Yadav said late on Saturday night.

“He has started batting, bowling, fielding, and everything. So, hopefully, we should have him soon," he added.

India's premier all-rounder, Sunder, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). Sunder was part of India’s playing XI in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11. He suffered a rib injury while bowling in that fixture, but despite that, he came out to bat and helped India secure a win.

Speaking on Sunder's fitness, the captain said the all-rounder has started batting and bowling practice, and the captain is expecting him to join the team soon.

“I think Washy is also doing well. We spoke to both of them yesterday. Tilak is much better. Washy has almost started his bowling and batting. He is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon," Suryakumar said.

Team India are set to assemble in Mumbai, where they will play two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup, which will commence on February 7.

--IANS

sds/bsk/