T20 World Cup: SKY admits playing at home adds to pressure, says team is confident and ready

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) On the eve of his first T20 World Cup as a captain, Suryakumar Yadav was relaxed and in a cheerful mood as he faced the media at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, answering questions with confidence, cracking jokes, and expressing himself freely.

Even though the Indian team and its captain are weighed down by expectations following their title triumph in the 2024 edition, they have also had brilliant performances over 19 months since that fateful day in Barbados when they claimed their second T20 World Cup title.

The 36-year-old, considered one of the best batters the shortest format of the game has ever seen, admitted that they were not facing any undue pressure because of the huge expectations as they are defending the title, and the historic fact that no country has won the title at home.

Going into their opening match against the minnows, the United States at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, Suryakumar Yadav appeared as relaxed and jovial as he is seen on the ground and said the atmosphere around the team is quite good. He said playing for India is a great opportunity for the youngsters, and he has shared his experiences of the 2024 World Cup with them.

"See, the atmosphere is good. The mood in the camp is really nice. Very positive. Most important is that people are enjoying what's happening around. As a group. So that's what I want from them because I have shared a few 2024 T20 World Cup experiences and instances with them. So that taste. They should feel that taste. And the mood in the camp is very happy. Very relaxed. Very excited for the World Cup. I told them there are very few people who get an opportunity to represent India. That too on the home soil. So it's a great opportunity. So just enjoy it and cherish it.

The India captain, famous as a player with the ability for360-degree stroke-making, admitted that playing at home does bring some added pressure, but felt that the support from the home crowd more than makes up for that.

"I think when you're playing at home, there is always an added pressure. I'm not running away from the fact. To be honest, there will be nerves. There will be pressure. But if you see the positive side of it, there will be a lot of cheer around. You're playing on home soil, you know, people are backing you. Talking about expectations.

"Definitely the way we've played in the last 1 or 2 years. People must be expecting the same way. And we will try giving them more reasons. To stay on top, to play the same brand of cricket. There are so many people coming to watch in the stadiums. I've told my boys the same thing. 30-35 thousand people are coming. So many people are watching at home. Let's give them a good time. Let's give them entertainment," said Surya.

Known around the world as SKY, the Indian captain played down the absence of strong opponents, except Pakistan, in Group A and said that at this level, there is no easy opponent.

"I don't see any weak teams in the competition. All 20 teams are very much capable of. Playing some good cricket in this format. As I said, it's a format where you can see. A good player doing well on any given day. That requires 1 or 2 batters to make a difference. Or 1 or 2 bowlers to have a good - good 24 balls on that given day. So we'll have to play the same way as we've been playing against all the teams. So there are no weak or tough teams in the competition. I think they are all the same," said Surya.

Asked about whether he follows a special routine to remain cheerful and smiling even in tough match situations, the India captain said he just wants to be as relaxed as possible, as there is enough pressure off the field.

"There is already enough pressure from outside. Oh. I didn't say that," he joked.

"See, there is already so much going on the ground. When we are off the field. So I think when we are on the field. We just want to be relaxed, because I feel the preparations -- what we do during practice sessions. When we are in the room, I think that sets the tone when you come on the ground. As I have always said, it comes on autopilot when you come on the ground.

"You have to let your emotions flow and take the best call that the team needs on that given day. So at the same time, and you know this format is actually very harsh for the bowlers. Sometimes to the batters as well. But you have to be relaxed. Give them company at that time. Make them relaxed. Take their breath back. And just enjoy it. You are there as a group for 75-80 minutes on the ground. When you are fielding. So I think that's the time we have fun on the ground. And then enjoy it," said Surya.

The Indian captain admitted that in a month-long tournament like this, with many little-known teams in the fray, there are chances of upsets galore and said they will have to bring their 'A' game in each outing.

"I think all the games that we'll play from tomorrow (are tough). Like from the warm-up game. The warm-up game was also important for us to set the tone for the World Cup. And if you play against any team in the World Cup, I think all the games will be important. You can't take any team lightly. Because in this format, you just require 2 good batters on a given day. Or 1 or 2 good bowlers to make a difference. So you have to be switched on all the time. In every game. And we've seen it before during the T20 World Cup or any tournament. That's right, teams have troubled a lot of teams. So we'll have to bring our A game. Set the tone from tomorrow," he added.

