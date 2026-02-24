T20 WC: 'We’ve come here to do the job, and we got it done,' says Brook after England storm into semis

Pallekele, Feb 24 (IANS) England captain Harry Brook said his side arrived with a clear mission and executed it to perfection after becoming the first team to reach the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, edging Pakistan by two wickets in a thriller at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday.

“We've come here to do that job, and we got it done,” Brook said after the Super 8 stage match.

Brook led from the front with a historic 100 off 51 balls, smashing 10 fours and four sixes in a commanding knock that anchored England’s chase of 165.

In doing so, he became the first captain to score a century in a men’s T20 World Cup and only the third England batter to register a hundred in the tournament after Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. His ton also marked the first century by an England captain in men’s T20Is.

Explaining his promotion to No. 3, Brook credited head coach Brendon McCullum. “Baz, the mastermind behind it. He came up in the morning and spoke with me. We wanted to try and maximise the Power-play a little more. They know I like to take the game on. Thankfully, it came off, and we got a decent start.”

Brook admitted the idea had been on his mind. "I'd been thinking about it for a while.”

He also revealed a light-hearted exchange with McCullum before the game: “Baz said that this morning - ‘what do you think about No. 3? Pakistan is your team'.”

Earlier in the evening, England’s bowlers set the tone. Pakistan chose to bat but managed only 164 for 9. Sahibzada Farhan scored a solid 63, with useful contributions from Babar Azam (25), Fakhar Zaman (25), and Shadab Khan (23 not out). Liam Dawson stood out with 3 for 24, while Jamie Overton (2 for 26) and Jofra Archer (2 for 32) kept control of the scoring.

Brook highlighted the importance of early breakthroughs. "Important in any game of T20 cricket to get off to a good start, and Jofra's been able to do that. Puts them on the back foot early.”

The chase was anything but simple. England struggled at times, even with support from Will Jacks (28) and Sam Curran (16). However, Brook’s counterattack helped stabilise the innings. The finish became tense, reminding everyone of past disappointments.

“Always nice to just win a game of cricket. A bit nervous at the end. I was about to say to Baz, 'Hopefully this isn't another Oval (vs India)’,” he admitted.

On whether the batting order would remain the same going forward, Brook remained measured. “That's something for me and Baz to have a chat about. I don't think much will change, but you never know.”

With a Super Eight win over Sri Lanka already in the bag, and Pakistan’s clash against New Zealand washed out, England’s victory confirmed them as the first semi-finalists of the 2026 tournament.

