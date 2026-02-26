T20 WC: 'We bowled really nicely,' says Markram after Proteas' commanding win against West Indies in Super 8s

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) South Africa captain Aiden Markram credited his bowlers for executing plans to perfection in the Power-play and making full use of the conditions after his side registered a commanding nine-wicket win over West Indies in a Super 8s clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Reflecting on the early phase with the ball, Markram said, "Yeah, I thought we actually bowled quite nicely. It seemed like the West Indies were going to take the game to you and a few might squirt off, a few clean as well, but we thought it was quite tacky," he said after the match.

"It was a little bit stoppy and with that extra bounce, new ball, a little bit of nip, we wanted to keep really trying to bowl good lengths and with a lot of energy on it. With only two outs, the ball can travel, but if you keep taking wickets, you're sort of staying in the game. And yeah, we were impressed with our performance in the Power-play," he added.

He also spoke about the approach during the innings break after restricting West Indies to 176/8.

"Yeah, I felt like while we were bowling, the wickets kept getting better and better. So it was about how often you keep using the wickets and when you sort of take the wicket out of the game. So that was sort of the thing we were trying to balance while we were out there. But towards the back end, I think, when we went full and went yorkers and the off change the pace, I think it worked really well."

South Africa then chased down 177 in just 16.1 overs, powered by Markram’s unbeaten 82, Quinton de Kock’s 47, and Ryan Rickelton’s unbeaten 45.

Praising his top-order, Markram said, "Yeah, I mean, I have been with Quinny for years now, and Rick's really come in and made that number three his home, which has been fantastic to see and a massive plus for us as a side. So, all the guys through the middle have had to bail us out on the last couple of occasions, and hopefully we can start getting the team off the field and make it a success."

With the Proteas unbeaten in the Super 8s and on the brink of a semifinal berth, Markram remained cautious and said that the team will focus on the next match first. "That would be great. No step at this comp is easy, so getting out of the group was quite tough. Super 8 group is tough as well, so hopefully we can get through, but if not, then we take a game on in a couple of days and push for that semifinal."

Markram also looked ahead to the possibility of another outing in Ahmedabad as the final is scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium if Pakistan does not reach. "Yeah, it would be great. It's a bit far ahead at the moment, but the boys have played some really good cricket there now. Getting to know the conditions well, so we'll have to keep playing good cricket, and hopefully things will work out for us," Markram concluded.

South Africa will play their last match in the Super 8s against Zimbabwe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

