T20 WC: Was kind of a dream to play against India, hopefully batters complete the chase, says Tariq

Colombo, Feb 15 (IANS) Pakistan off-spinner Usman Tariq described playing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash against India as a ‘dream’ and backed his side’s batters to chase down 176 in a crucial Group A clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

India posted 175/7 in their 20 overs, with Ishan Kishan top-scoring through a blistering 77 off 40 balls. Pakistan’s spinners dominated the innings by bowling 18 of the 20 overs, with Saim Ayub picking 3-25 to peg India back after Kishan’s dismissal.

Tariq, who generated a lot of eyeballs due to the pause in his deliveries and varying degrees of release points and variations, bowled tidily in the middle overs to pick 1-24, where he dismissed India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

“India and Pakistan game is huge. The vibes are really good, was having a great experience. It was kind of a dream,” Tariq said to broadcasters in the mid-innings break.

Asked about how he adapted his bowling to the slow pitch, Tariq said, “Pitch was quite slow. I have been to the CPL, so have experience of it and stuff. I just kept the momentum of their bat low and we are on the safe side now.”

Tariq further expressed confidence over Pakistan’s batting unit overhauling the target. “Of course, of course. The batters of our team have great momentum and the intent they have shown, shows our mind is clear and hopefully, we can chase it down,” he added.

The India-Pakistan rivalry has long been one of cricket’s most intense contests, and Sunday’s fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium was no exception. The match has drawn a packed crowd and dignitaries including PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, tournament ambassador Rohit Sharma, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla.

With spin already playing a decisive role in the match, the chase is expected to test Pakistan’s batting discipline on a surface offering grip and turn, especially with the formidable Indian bowling line-up comprising spinners Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

--IANS

nr/