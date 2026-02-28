T20 WC: Tomorrow is an important match, our players will do their best, says BCCI secretary Saikia

Hubballi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has told the Indian cricket team to take inspiration from the Jammu & Kashmir team, who have clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title, as Suryakumar Yadav's team gears up for their last T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match against the two time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

J&K scripted history at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Saturday by clinching the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 title based on a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka. Saikia feels that India can also win their do-or-die match against the West Indies and make the country proud, just as J&K believed in themselves and beat mighty Karnataka.

"Tomorrow is a big day for the country. Today, J&K beat Karnataka, a formidable and big team, at their home ground. They have given the message that anything is possible in cricket. Tomorrow in Kolkata, it's like a quarter-final, a do-or-die match for India. So all our players will do their best so that the country will be proud of their performance," Saikia told IANS.

The semifinal equation is straightforward for both India and the West Indies. The winner of the encounter will advance to the next round, along with South Africa, who have already confirmed their spot from Group A.

India are coming into the contest by registering a dominant 72-run win against Zimbabwe in their second Super 8s match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. They lost the first clash against South Africa and have two points from two matches.

While the West Indies will walk into the contest having suffered a nine-wicket defeat against the T20 World Cup 2024 runner-ups, South Africa, in their second Super 8s match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Shai Hope's team registered a big win in their first Super 8s match vs Zimbabwe. The Caribbean side also has two points in two matches.

