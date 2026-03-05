T20 WC: The night Axar turned into a fielding magician with ‘two-and-a-half catches’ at Wankhede

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) In a semifinal that produced a staggering run-fest and relentless drama at Wankhede Stadium, it was the fielding brilliance of Axar Patel that quietly tilted the balance in India’s favour against England and took the defending champions into the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

England’s chase of India’s daunting 253 looked on course, powered by a breathtaking century from Jacob Bethell. But Axar’s fielding interventions repeatedly halted the visitors’ momentum at crucial moments.

The first moment of magic came early in the innings when Jasprit Bumrah deceived Harry Brook with a slower delivery. The England captain miscued the shot high over the covers, and Axar sprinted back while keeping his eyes locked on the swirling ball. As it drifted away from him, he launched forward in a perfectly timed dive, clutching a spectacular catch just inches above the turf. It was the kind of effort that electrified the stadium and gave India an early breakthrough.

Axar wasn’t done yet.

Later, when Will Jacks looked set to push England closer to the target, another moment of fielding brilliance unfolded at deep point. Chasing a sliced shot that was drifting away from him, Axar ran hard across the turf and plucked the ball on the move. Losing balance near the boundary rope, he showed remarkable presence of mind, tossing the ball back into play just before falling over the cushions.

Waiting nearby, Shivam Dube calmly completed the catch to dismiss Jacks, but it was Axar’s athletic save and flick-back that made the wicket possible. The stunning relay effort drew roars from the packed Wankhede crowd and left teammates swarming him in celebration.

Earlier in the match, too, Axar had set the tone by safely pouching Phil Salt at cover when Hardik Pandya struck with the new ball, another sharp piece of fielding that underlined his reliability.

On a pitch where bowlers struggled for control and batters dominated the scoreboard, Axar’s fielding stood out as a decisive factor. His athleticism, anticipation and composure under pressure produced moments that statistics alone cannot capture.

In a match decided by just seven runs, Axar Patel’s golden hands may well have been the difference between heartbreak and a place in the final.

Earlier in the first innings, India posted a formidable 253/7 in 20 overs against England, thanks to a blazing innings from Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batsman continued his excellent form in the tournament, smashing 89 off 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes. The right-hander dominated the England bowlers from the start and anchored India’s innings with aggressive strokeplay around the ground.

After Abhishek Sharma fell early for nine, Samson built a vital 97-run partnership for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who scored a rapid 39 from 18 balls. Samson then added another 43 runs for the third wicket with Dube, who made a brisk 43 off 25 balls.

Samson reached his half-century in just 26 balls, marking his second consecutive fifty in the tournament, before eventually getting out while attempting an expansive shot, caught by Salt off Jacks.

Late cameos by Pandya, with 27 off 12 balls, and Tilak Varma, scoring 21 off just seven balls, contributed to India surpassing the 250-run total. For England, Jacks and Adil Rashid each took two wickets but found it difficult to contain India’s aggressive batting display.

--IANS

vi/bsk/