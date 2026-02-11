T20 WC: ‘So unlucky, gave everything on the ground,’ says Afghan skipper Rashid after loss to SA in thriller

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan described his side’s dramatic defeat to South Africa as "unlucky" after a thrilling double super over contest ended in heartbreak at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Read More

In a Group D clash that will be remembered as one of the greatest matches in T20 World Cup history, Afghanistan pushed South Africa to the absolute limit before falling short in the second super over. After Ryan Rickleton (61) and Quinton de Kock (59) powered the Proteas to 187/6, Afghanistan responded with an equally spirited effort, led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s explosive 84, to tie the match and force a super over.

Reflecting on the bowling effort after South Africa’s strong start, Rashid, speaking after the match, said, “The boys did an amazing job, especially after the way they started with the batting. 100 runs in 10 overs, one wicket. And then we restrict them under 190 was a huge effort. And then the way we started with the bat. So so unlucky at the end to be a part of losing team. But I think overall we have given all the efforts in the ground. And just a matter of the result, we haven't got the right result.”

He elaborated on the chase strategy, stating, “That's what we had in the mind. This wicket is good, we played a lot in IPL on this wicket. The average score is 190-195. The discussion was there with the team that "yes they had a great start but let's just try our best to bowl last 10 overs as good as possible and restrict them under 200". And we gave ourselves the best chance to chase it. We got a best chance to chase but just to be on the wrong side."

Gurbaz’s fearless hitting nearly sealed a historic win, especially in the final super over where he struck three consecutive sixes.

Rashid praised the opener, saying, “Amazing innings, that's what he's famous for. To play his own kind of innings and destructive innings especially at the top-order. He has given us a best start. Especially in the last couple of overs in the powerplay we lost three wickets back-to-back which did really put him on the back foot as well where he tried to just keep the innings.... We little bit restrict him as well. But overall he played amazing especially in the last Super Over - I think 3 sixes and then to finish with the last 1 ball, 5, was very close."

On the decisive moments in the super over, Rashid admitted, “We had our opportunity. Even to look into the last Super Over as well, 1 ball 5 runs it could go anyway. I think we had our opportunities. To be a little bit smarter while batting. A bit of dive, one good ball just to finish off the game. But I think there's a lot of things for us to learn from here. We only get better. Hopefully we keep that good energy around and we come back harder and harder."

The emotional toll was evident as Afghanistan’s hopes of progressing took a blow.

“It's pretty hard. You work really hard for the last one and a half year just for this game to win it and to go for the next round. It's quite disappointing. Its pretty hard to keep them up. But still you have to come up. Any time you're representing your country is a huge proud moment. And you have to play for your pride. People back home they expecting us to win lots of games. We had not the ideal start we wanted in the World Cup. It's quite disappointing. But will try my best to keep them as up as possible. Next game we come with strong mind and with clever mind as well,” he concluded.

Though Afghanistan ended up on the losing side, their fighting display ensured the contest would be remembered as an instant T20 classic.

--IANS

vi/