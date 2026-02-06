T20 WC: Shastri, Smith, Bishop to headline star-studded commentary panel

Dubai, Feb 6 (IANS) Highly-renowned commentators Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop headline commentary panel during the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup that commences in India and Sri Lanka on February 7.

An impressive list of former greats and current stars also features former T20 World Cup winners Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite.

The ICC said that current player and reigning ICC World Test Championship-winning captain Temba Bavuma of South Africa will be heard on commentary, while 2014 T20 World Cup winner Angelo Mathews is also included in an impressive list of commentators that will be utilised across the 55 matches at the tournament.

Team India is entering the tournament as defending champions and will aim to become the only team to win the trophy for the third time and also to defend the title.

India are a popular pick as tournament favourites, coming off scintillating form that has seen them win 48 of their last 56 T20I games dating back to October 2023. And more recently, producing a dominant series win against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign on February 7 with a group-stage match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

List of commentators for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien. Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews, Temba Bavuma