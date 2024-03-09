Cricket Analysis
Mar 09, 2024, 08:11 AM
How Kuldeep Yadav the batter contributed to India's series win over England
Jan 17, 2024, 03:22 PM
"I have a different opinion": AB De Villiers on Virat Kohli opening in T20Is
Jan 17, 2024, 12:51 PM
Parthiv Patel Shares Insights on Rohit and Virat's T20 Cricket Prospects
Jan 14, 2024, 10:13 AM
Aakash Chopra desires for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Opening in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Jan 04, 2024, 10:45 AM
"This match will be over on Day 2": Akash Chopra after 23 wickets fell on Day 1
Jan 03, 2024, 07:11 AM
Suryakumar doesn't quite know what to do in ODIs but he is a freak in T20 cricket: Nasser Hussain
Jan 03, 2024, 06:23 AM
"Scoring in subcontinent alone does not help": Srikkanth on Shubman Gill's Test form
Nov 21, 2023, 06:46 AM
"Overconfidence bhi zyada ho jati hai": Shahid Afridi slams Team India after their CWC 2023 final loss
Nov 19, 2023, 10:24 AM
Men’s ODI WC: 'Kohli will score big but Australia are going to win the World Cup', says Brad Hogg
Nov 19, 2023, 04:28 AM
Team India aims to put 2003 ghosts to rest as it locks horns against mighty Aussies in final
Sep 11, 2023, 03:22 AM
Asia Cup: You would expect a 65-70 run Power-play most of the time, says Abhinav Mukund on Indian openers’ approach