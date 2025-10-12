2nd Test: I've always been a great admirer of Kuldeep Yadav, says Kumble

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Legendary spinner Anil Kumble said he is a great admirer of Kuldeep Yadav and praised his skills following a five-wicket haul against the West Indies in the ongoing second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kuldeep’s 5-82 helped India bundle out the West Indies for 248 in their first innings as India enforced a follow-on with a hefty 270 lead in the match. Praising Kuldeep’s effort in the match, Kumble acknowledged the spinner’s role in wrapping the visitors’ first innings on Sunday.

“Absolutely brilliant! I've always been a great admirer of Kuldeep Yadav, and despite limited opportunities, he consistently showcases his match-winning abilities. It's not easy to maintain rhythm and confidence without regular play, but Kuldeep seized this chance perfectly in the first innings,” Kumble said on JioHotstar’s ‘Amul Cricket Live’ on Sunday.

"He played a pivotal role in dismantling the West Indies batting line-up, demonstrating control and composure. I expect him to be central again when India returns to bowl tomorrow and aims to claim the remaining wickets. Kuldeep's outstanding performances have been evident across formats whenever given the opportunity, whether with the red or white ball," he added.

In their second innings, West Indies batters John Campbell and Shai Hope showed some resistance after losing two wickets early. The duo completed their respective half-centuries and also stitched an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the third-wicket. West Indies were 173/2 at stumps on day three, still trailing by 97 runs.

"The partnership combined caution with aggression and showcased the true flair of West Indies cricket. The conditions suited their style more, with slower pitches allowing sufficient time to adjust shots against the spinners.

"The application was strong, fuelled by the belief instilled from the lower order’s performance in the first innings by Phillip and Pierre. The message from the lower order to play straight and apply themselves evidently resonated.

"Campbell, despite being dismissed unusually in the first innings, played positively against the spinners and put pressure back on the bowling side. Shai Hope exhibited the quality and talent he possesses, complementing Campbell’s effort brilliantly with disciplined batting,” Kumble said of the Windies' resistance in the second innings.

Former West Indies batter Daren Ganga also praised the resilience shown by the West Indies in their second innings as Campbell is unbeaten on 87 while Hope is not out on 66.

"Previously, I have always spoken about the optimism that comes with being a West Indian, and it is great to finally see players committing themselves to the cause. It has taken some time for them to adjust to Indian conditions and the Indian bowling attack.

"John Campbell showed great resilience after a tough first innings, playing positively and with strong defense. His judgment while sweeping was impeccable. He faced a tricky moment after passing 50 when he was initially given out, but the review rightly overturned the decision,” he said.

“Shai Hope complemented Campbell well with his finesse and style, proving his value in this format despite a gap since his last half-century in 2021. This half-century after 31 innings will ease his stress and frustration, and I am confident he will aim to convert this start into a century. Overall, the West Indies gave a strong fight, a sign that selectors like Anil Kumble and I appreciate. This fight makes Test cricket thrilling."

