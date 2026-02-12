T20 WC: Shanaka backs Hemantha, lauds batting unit after Sri Lanka thrash Oman

Colombo, Feb 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka expressed satisfaction with his side’s clinical all-round performance in the 105-run win over Oman in their Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, while also addressing the challenge of filling the void left by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka piled up a formidable 225/5 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on the back of half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (61), Pavan Rathnayake (60) and Shanaka himself (50 off 20), before restricting Oman to 120/9.

Despite the commanding victory, Shanaka acknowledged the difficulty of replacing a proven match-winner like Hasaranga in the bowling department.

"It's very hard to replace someone like Wanindu because he is a champion bowler. But ofcourse Dushan Hemantha; he's been in the side for a while. In the absence of Wanindu, he played a few games here and there. So the confidence is there, but you know, straightaway coming to the game, it will be a bit harder. I'm sure that he will come good in the next game,” he said after the game.

Sri Lanka’s bowling unit, however, delivered a disciplined performance to defend the massive total, with Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana picking up crucial wickets to derail Oman’s chase early.

Shanaka was particularly pleased with the contributions from his batting group, which has shown improved consistency in recent outings. Sri Lanka’s top and middle order combined fluency with power, while Shanaka’s explosive 20-ball fifty, the fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20Is, provided the finishing touch.

"The confidence with the batting especially. So I mean, that's one batting lead, you're not taking a hit. So it was a concern in the recent past, so I'm really happy about the way Kusal Mendis went on in the last two games. So probably that should be the role that he must do in the next game as well. And each batter chipping in at the right time is important as well.”

Mendis’ composed 61 ensured stability through the middle overs, while Rathnayake’s aggressive strokeplay set the tone early, allowing Sri Lanka to maintain momentum throughout the innings.

