T20 WC: SA elect to bowl first against UAE

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) South Africa have brought in Jason Smith, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje and George Linde as captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final Group D clash of the Men’s T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

South Africa are already through to the Super Eights, while UAE will go back home after Wednesday’s clash. At the venue, the covers were on briefly but they came off just in time for the toss. But there’s still some prediction for rain in the forenoon and afternoon time, especially with the floodlights turned on as well.

After winning the toss, Markram said his decision to bowl first was influenced by the rain factor. “Obviously a bit of rain around. There's been moisture in here this morning and we'll be able to maybe find something in the wicket up front. Most of the square feels it as well. I don't know how much rain fell last night or how much water's been applied, but it definitely has that tacky feel.

The decision to rest David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi came due to the desire to test out other players on the bench, said Markram. “With our seamers up front, and even potentially spinners holding in the wicket, I think we can give a good start. More often than not, I think one thing with the full squad is if we get an opportunity now to give guys game time. Everybody's been working really hard behind the scenes.

“But there's nothing quite like the test of the whole world. So that's where we are now. We've got some guys getting control of the problem and whatever the problem is, we're gonna go another notch and that's pretty much the thing to do out here in push up times,” he said.

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem said off-spinner Dhruv Parashar and leg-spinner Muhammad Farooq come into the playing eleven in place of wicketkeeper-batter Syed Haider and left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh.

“I think we probably would have had a bowl as well. It does look like there’s a little bit in it early on, maybe a bit of moisture, so we’ll have to assess conditions quickly. But having said that, we’re happy to bat first too. It’s about adapting well, putting up a competitive total, and then backing our bowlers to defend it.

“Possibly if the sun comes out and it dries up a touch, it could ease out. The key for us will be getting through that first phase safely, building partnerships, and then trying to accelerate through the middle and back end.

“Barring the changes, the rest of the group stays the same. The boys have built some nice momentum, so it’s about keeping that going and sticking to what’s worked for us so far,” he said.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Kwena Maphaka

UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah

