T20 WC: SA batters will face stern examination against Bumrah and Chakaravarthy, says Peterson

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) South Africa's batters face a formidable examination against Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy when they take on India in a blockbuster Super Eights clash of Men’s T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening, said former all-rounder Robin Peterson.

In three league matches, fast bowling spearhead Bumrah has picked four wickets at an economy rate of six and strike-rate of 13.5. But the Proteas batters' bigger test will come against Chakaravarthy, who claimed three scalps against the Netherlands to maintain his record of taking at least one scalp in each of his last 17 innings – putting him on par with Arshdeep Singh’s streak.

With a bagful of variations and overspin fetching him consistent success, Chakaravarthy has nine wickets in four matches at an economy of 5.2 and strike rate of 8, placing him joint second on the tournament’s wicket-taking charts behind USA pacer Shadley Van Schalkwyk.

Against South Africa, Chakaravarthy has picked 22 wickets in eight T20Is, including his best bowling figures of 5-17 in Gqeberha in 2024. Only Arshdeep has more dismissals (23) against the Proteas than Chakaravarthy, the current leading wicket-taker in T20Is since 2025.

"The key for South Africa's batters will be how they play Bumrah and Chakaravarthy. In combination their eight overs don't go for many runs – like about 60 in eight overs, which means that you probably have to get another 120 of the other bowlers, which is no mean feat because Axar and Kuldeep are world-class bowlers," said Peterson in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He also spelt his advice for how South Africa should approach their batting against Bumrah. "I do think that South Africa would have eyed up on how to play Bumrah. Knowing the coach and his mindset, it will be to take him on and not be scared. There's no point in being timid against him.

“You have to put something on world-class bowlers for them to think about and not to allow them to settle into a rhythm on the day. They do have the experience of Markram, who's faced Bumrah and Quinton de Kock up front. That experience of playing in Indian conditions and IPL will be very crucial for South Africa to set the tone," said Peterson, who played 15 Tests, 79 ODIs and 21 T20Is.

He identified finisher Tristan Stubbs and wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton as potentially pivotal figures to inflict damage on Indian bowlers. "Then the rest of the batsmen, how do they play Axar? I know Tristan Stubbs in the middle order would have played Axar plenty of times and he plays with him in the IPL in Delhi Capitals.

“He'll be a key player, I would think, in that South African batting line-up. Ryan Rickleton's ability to hit sixes off spinners will be a huge factor in the game. I would think that South Africa will go and try and take the Indian bowlers on and not step back and play a conservative game," he said.

South Africa, who lost the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup final to India in Barbados, have undergone significant changes under head coach Shukri Conrad and arrive at this fixture with a squad Peterson described as more balanced and more confident than the side that fell short to the defending champions at Kensington Oval.

"They're definitely confident playing against India. What South Africa's strength is that they have a lot of players that are playing the IPL. So there's no surprises as far as the Indian team is concerned in terms of playing against them.

“Every single player plays in the IPL and they know what to expect and what India can throw at them. But they have improved tremendously since the last outing that they've met in the World Cup in Barbados," he said.

Peterson attributed the broader shift in mindset directly to the influence of Conrad, who coached South Africa to the 2025 World Test Championship triumph and took charge of all formats after the departure of Rob Walter.

"This team has developed very well under the new management and coach Shukri Conrad. He's definitely instilled a lot of confidence in them. So I do think South Africa are coming to this with a different mindset as opposed to other events.”

Peterson also felt captain Aiden Markram has been instrumental in shaping the settled, purposeful environment within the South African camp, with his good form and temperament setting the tone for those around him to thrive. Markram has been in blistering touch by amassing 178 runs at a strike rate of 187.36 to underline his role as South Africa’s batting spearhead.

"Aiden Markram is a great leader. He's a tremendous captain. The big thing is that the players follow him. They look to him as a pull-up, so he's quite a calm individual. In the SA20, he's been involved in three finals with Sunrisers and winning two of them, so his leadership ability is exceptional, and in what he does. In combination with his batting form, he's just leading the team," Peterson said.

The effect of a captain performing at his peak, Peterson added, cascades through an entire squad. "Once your captain is in form, making good decisions on the field and batting well, it bodes really well for the confidence of the group and what they are able to achieve. As a leader, tactically he's superb. Aiden's biggest strength is maybe not even tactically - it's how he's able to keep a group together and keep them going in one direction, which is massive, going into a big clash against India."

"He's able to keep everybody calm, very level-headed when the pressure's on, and when the opportunity comes to pounce, he leads the way, especially with batting perspective and in the field. We talk about Aiden Markram's tactical nous and his batting, but his fielding on the boundary and his ability to create an opportunity in the field is also something that will lead the boys particularly well in a big clash," said Peterson.

At the same time, Peterson was careful to note that India, too, have transformed since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, with the retirements of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from giving way to a side with considerably enhanced bowling depth.

"India are an exceptional T20 team. If you look at the two squads, how they've evolved since the last time they met in the final in Barbados - there's no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli anymore, but they have increased their bowling depth as a group. With Varun Chakaravarthy coming in, it's really added an extra dimension to India's bowling."

He added that India's status as the home nation and reigning ICC champions brings its own weight of expectation - one that may work in South Africa's favour. "I do think there's a certain amount of pressure on India being the home nation and their success in ICC events. South Africa have won one, the first edition of Champions Trophy. But in the modern era, they haven't won one white-ball competition."

Despite that trophy drought, Peterson had little doubt about where he sees the balance of momentum heading into the upcoming contest. "I do think South African squad has definitely improved. They've got stronger since that final. Their squad has got a lot more balance and firepower in terms of fast bowling and probably has improved.

“I do see this as a clash between a new-look India from that final and a South African team that is brimming with confidence and have evolved and improved their squad since then. It's going to be a mouth-watering clash as both teams are coming in with tremendous form. They're the two in-form teams of the competition and it's going to be an exciting clash," he concluded.

