T20 WC: Road to semis scenario for Pakistan after narrrow loss to England

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) England became the first team to seal their semi-final spot at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after beating Pakistan, whose chances for semi-final qualification have taken a hit.

A defeat to England after a washout against New Zealand means Pakistan's fate is not entirely in their hands. With England already through, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand will battle for the only remaining semi-final spot.

England opened their Super 8 campaign with a 51-run win over Sri Lanka in Kandy on Sunday, before victory over Pakistan at the same venue on Tuesday. It was captain Harry Brook who rose to the occasion, hoisting his first T20I hundred to guide his team to victory. He also became the first captain to score a hundred in T20 World Cup history.

Scenarios for Pakistan to enter semifinal

Two wins for New Zealand (against Sri Lanka and England) would end Pakistan's campaign, irrespective of a win over Sri Lanka.

However, two New Zealand defeats mean Pakistan would only need to beat Sri Lanka, though one New Zealand defeat would also open the door for Salman Ali Agha's side, albeit coming down to a Net Run Rate battle.

A final-over defeat to England prevented a Net Run Rate beating, though they will lament letting victory slip after holding their opponents to 58/4 in the eighth over in the chase of 166.

But skipper Brook, who was promoted to No. 3 in the line-up, steadied the innings, along with Sam Curran, with a 45-run partnership. He then stitched a 52-run partnership with Will Jacks that took the game away from Pakistan. The England captain brought up his first T20I hundred in style, punching a six over cover and following it up with a four through mid-off.

When Brook was dismissed, England were already on the brink of victory, at 155/6. But they lost three wickets in the space of six runs to inject some late drama into the match. Going into the last over, England needed three runs, with two wickets in hand. Archer avoided any more delay, as he pulled through mid-wicket for a four.

