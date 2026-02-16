T20 WC: Pathirana suffers suspected hamstring injury during SL vs AUS clash

Colombo, Feb 16 (IANS) Sri Lanka suffered a major injury setback during their Group B encounter against Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, as young fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana was forced off the field with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The incident occurred early in Australia’s innings when Pathirana pulled up midway through his opening over. After delivering the fourth ball, the 23-year-old suddenly clutched his left hamstring and fell to the turf in visible discomfort.

Medical staff quickly attended to him, but the situation appeared concerning as he struggled to stand and eventually had to be helped off the field, unable to walk on his own. His over was completed by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, underlining the abrupt nature of the injury and its potential severity.

Pathirana’s early exit came at a challenging moment for Sri Lanka, as Australia’s aggressive opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head launched a blistering assault after being asked to bat first. The duo combined for a commanding 104-run opening partnership in just 52 deliveries, setting the tone for Australia’s innings on a surface that offered assistance to fast bowlers.

Australia’s intent was evident from the outset, racing to 70 without loss in the Power-play, their fourth-highest total in that phase in T20 World Cup history. Marsh, returning from injury, led confidently from the front, scoring 54 off 25 balls, while Head contributed 56 from 27 deliveries. Their aggressive strokeplay placed Sri Lanka under immediate pressure and energised the crowd in Pallekele.

Head was eventually dismissed by Dushan Hemantha after attempting an expansive shot, while Marsh soon followed, trapped in front by the same bowler. Sri Lanka’s bowlers, particularly the spinners, mounted an impressive comeback after the explosive start. Hemantha played a crucial role with the ball, while Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis tightened the scoring and chipped away at Australia’s middle order.

The shift in momentum became evident as Australia slipped from a dominant position to 136 for 4 after 14 overs. The Sri Lankan bowlers maintained relentless pressure, backed by enthusiastic home support that lifted the team’s energy.

Australia attempted to rebuild through Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis, but Maxwell’s stay was cut short following a spectacular catch by Pathum Nissanka at backward point. Despite earlier dropping a chance, Nissanka produced a stunning diving effort to remove Maxwell for 22, further denting Australia’s hopes of accelerating late in the innings.

Hemantha emerged as the standout performer with figures of 3 for 37, his best return in T20 internationals, as Sri Lanka successfully bowled Australia out for 181 in their allotted 20 overs.

However, Sri Lanka’s bowling effort was overshadowed by concerns over Pathirana’s injury. The young pacer, widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka’s most promising fast-bowling talents, now faces an anxious wait for further medical assessment. His availability for the remainder of the tournament could prove crucial for Sri Lanka’s campaign, given his ability to deliver breakthroughs and control the death overs.

