T20 WC: One of the best T20I innings played under pressure, says Gambhir on Surya's unbeaten 84 vs USA

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) India head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed Suryakumar Yadav’s match-winning knock of an unbeaten 84 against the USA in T20 World Cup 2026 as a “masterclass”, calling it one of the finest T20I innings played under pressure after India secured a positive start to the series.

Mumbai batter and skipper led from the front as he scored a majestic 84 not out, and with Mohammad Siraj bagging 3-29 to lead a superb effort by the bowlers, India defeated USA by 29 runs and started their campaign on a winning note.

“It was a good result to start with, and Surya — that was a masterclass, outstanding. It was one of the best T20I innings played under pressure,” Gambhir said to BCCI.tv

Reflecting on India’s narrow escape after early jitters, the Indian captain said the victory was both a special moment and a valuable learning experience for the players and support staff.

“It’s a very, very special feeling to win after a few scares and hiccups, but it’s also an eye-opener for the boys and the support staff. I’ve played in similar situations before, so I knew that staying there for my side was crucial.”

With India struggling at 77/6, Surya and Axar Patel raised a vital 41 runs for the seventh wicket partnership. The Indian skipper then put on display his 360-degree stroke-making abilities and power-hitting as he hammered two sixes and two fours in the final over to help India reach 161/9 in 20 overs. Mohammad Siraj claimed three wickets for 29 runs, and with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel bagging two wickets each, India strangled the USA innings and restricted them for 132/8 to win by 29 runs.

The captain admitted that India struggled to adjust to challenging batting conditions, stressing the importance of honest assessment rather than overlooking shortcomings despite the win.

“I understand it was a difficult wicket to bat on, and we are not used to conditions like these. But at the same time, you can’t brush everything under the carpet. We have to understand how we could have batted better. At the end of the day, you learn and move on.”

Speaking about leading the side at his home ground, the captain described the experience of captaining India at the Wankhede Stadium as special, crediting the crowd for creating a vibrant atmosphere.

“It’s always special to play at the Wankhede, and I knew that when I walked out as captain of this team, it would be buzzing — and the crowd didn’t disappoint.”

