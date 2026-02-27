T20 WC: NZ pacer Matt Henry to return home on paternity leave

Colombo, Feb 27 (IANS) Matt Henry will leave New Zealand’s campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 during the Super Eight stage after being granted paternity leave to return home for the birth of his second child, following the match against England at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Read More

Henry has been one of New Zealand’s top bowlers in this tournament, taking six wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 7.38, making him the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team.

“Firstly, we're all very excited for Matt and Holly on the arrival of their second child,” New Zealand coach Rob Walter said in a statement. “It's a significant moment for their family, and we're wishing them all the best.”

Walter, however, remained hopeful that the fast bowler could still play a role in the later stages of the tournament. “There's a lot that can happen, but we're optimistic that things will work out for the team and for Matt. We hope to see him back competing in the final phases of the competition.”

Earlier in the tournament, fellow bowler Lockie Ferguson also took paternity leave, missing the group-stage match against Canada in Chennai before returning for the Super Eight game against Sri Lanka on February 25.

New Zealand can secure their semi-final spot and finish at the top of Group 2 with five points if they defeat England in Colombo.

This result would confirm their qualification and ensure they face the second-placed team from Group 1 in the semi-finals, with both knockout matches to be held in India.

However, their immediate focus remained on bouncing back after England's spinners restricted them to 159/7 in 20 overs during the Super Eight match in Colombo.

Choosing to bat first, New Zealand recovered from a slow start to mount a solid powerplay. After a scoreless opening over by Jofra Archer, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert counterattacked.

The pair took on Sam Curran and Liam Dawson, racing to 54 runs in the next five overs without losing a wicket. This marked the first time in seven matches that England did not take a wicket in the powerplay.

The breakthrough finally came from Adil Rashid, whose clever delivery lured Seifert (35) out of his crease, ending a 64-run opening stand. The wicket was significant: with 41 wickets in T20 World Cups, Rashid moved closer to the record held by Shakib Al Hasan and surpassed Wanindu Hasaranga on the list. Only Adam Zampa (44) and Rashid Khan (43) were ahead of him.

Will Jacks then struck in his first over, as Allen (29) was caught by Jacob Bethell in the deep, halting New Zealand’s strong start. From 64 without loss, the Kiwis suddenly found themselves rebuilding.

Glenn Phillips tried to anchor the innings, adding 31 runs with Rachin Ravindra (11), who misplayed a pull off Rehan Ahmed. Mark Chapman (15) contributed 26 with Phillips, but the pressure mounted as wickets continued to fall.

Jacks returned to dismiss Phillips for a well-made 39 off 28 balls, claiming his second wicket of the evening and leaving New Zealand six down. The innings never fully regained momentum after this, as the last four wickets added only 36 runs.

Rashid, Jacks, and Ahmed took two wickets each, working together to restrict New Zealand to 159/7.

--IANS

hs/bsk/