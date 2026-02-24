T20 WC: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance

Colombo, Feb 24 (IANS) New Zealand will face co-hosts Sri Lanka in their second match of the T20 World Cup Super 8s at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Read More

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B with two-time champions England and 2009 T20 World Cup winner Pakistan, with only two teams to proceed to the semi-finals.

This will be only the 29th time New Zealand and Sri Lanka will meet each other in T20Is. Blackcaps have the upper hand in the 28 matches played between the two sides so far. New Zealand have come out victorious on 16 occasions, while Sri Lanka have been able to win only 11 games. One match between the two sides ended in no result.

However, Sri Lanka have a much better record against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup history. The two sides have played six World Cup games against each other. In which Sri Lanka have won three matches, while New Zealand have been able to get a win in only two.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka last met each other in a T20I series in December 2024 when hosts New Zealand beat the visitors with a margin of 2-1 in a three-match series.

Head-to-head record between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

Total matches played: 28

New Zealand won: 16

Sri Lanka won: 11

No Result: 1

Performance of both teams in their last 5 matches

New Zealand: W, W, L, W, Ab

Sri Lanka: W, W, W, L, L

Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.

--IANS

sds/