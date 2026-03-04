T20 WC: Morkel hails Samson for working hard, keeping calm to make a comeback

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Opener Sanju Samson has been with the Indian T20 team for the last couple of years, including the 2024 T20 World Cup, when he could not make it to the playing XI, but lost his place after some indifferent performances. Given a chance in three matches in this edition of the World Cup, the wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala has made a grand comeback after an indifferent start.

Indian team's bowling coach Morne Morkel hailed the 31-year-old right-handed batter for his hard work, for keeping calm and maintaining hope as he made a grand comeback with an unbeaten 97 in the do-or-die match against the West Indies, which sealed India's spot in the semifinals.

"Sanju is a quality player. He's a guy who always works hard at the nets. And yeah, I think just that sort of opportunity he got given, he showed his class and his experience.

"He got the opportunity, and as a guy who's played a lot of games, he stepped up in a crucial game. From a coaching or a mentor sort of side, it was just about giving him the backing. Although he sort of lost his place in the team.

"For him, it was always to (be) at the nets to make sure he gets the quality work in. Because you never know in a tournament that a situation, as we found ourselves, can always be there. So credit to him for not losing that hope. Keep on working hard, keep on growing in his strengths. And then taking the opportunity. I think in professional sports, it's all about staying ready. So you don't have to get yourself ready, if I can say that. And yeah, credit to him for keeping him calm and fighting through that tough little period and putting in a solid performance for India," said Morkel ahead of India's semifinal clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The former South Africa pace bowler dismissed the notion that explosive opener Abhishek Sharma has lost confidence or that he is trying to alter his game from the all-out aggression to becoming a measured player.

"No, I think just sometimes this game can be hard on you, cruel on you. A similar situation that Sanju found himself in. That's in your career, you're going to find moments like this.

"And this is good growth for him, it's good learning for him. For a young sort of guy finding his feet in international cricket, this will only help him down the line in Indian cricket. But coming back to his form, Abhishek, his way of playing, it's one or two shots that can find him that rhythm, that can give him that confidence back. And that, for me, is a pleasing sign. He's not a guy who worries too much about technique. Normally, those sorts of players take a lot more time to get into confidence.

"So like I said, it's a fresh page for him tomorrow. Opportunity to go and do well. Scored a hundred here against England not too long ago. So for him, it's just tapping into those little videos and looking at his feel-good moments and building a blueprint and knowing he's starting on zero tomorrow. It's a new opportunity for him and for him to make him play," said Morkel.

