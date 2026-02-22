T20 WC: Miller, Brevis, Stubbs power South Africa to 187/7, Bumrah picks 3-15 for India

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) David Miller, Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs played stunning knocks to power South Africa to 187/7 in their 20 overs against India in the Super Eights clash of 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

On a slow, black soil pitch, India had the upper hand in the powerplay as a brilliant Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh struck early to reduce South Africa to 20/3 in four overs. After Brevis and Miller steadied the innings through a 97-run partnership off 51 balls. Though Brevis fell five short of a half-century, Miller went on to make 63 off 35 balls, before being removed by Varun Chakaravarthy, who had an off day at large.

Miller’s dismissal slowed South Africa’s momentum, as 39 runs came from overs 14-19, until Stubbs cut loose in the final over by smashing Hardik Pandya for a four and two towering sixes to lift the total past 180-mark and be unbeaten on 44 off 24 balls.

Apart from Bumrah and Arshdeep, who took 2-28, India’s bowlers looked patchy with their execution, but they will feel the target is within reach given the conditions. With dew expected to play a role and South Africa relying on their four-man pace attack, the chase could tilt in India’s favour. Still, fireworks from Miller, Brevis and Stubbs have given South Africa a fighting chance.

South Africa’s decision to bat first didn’t start well as Bumrah removed Quinton de Kock with a nip-backer taking out the leg-side bail. With the ball stopping a bit, Arshdeep had success as Aiden Markram picked out mid-off. Bumrah then returned to fox Ryan Rickelton with a slower ball, and the leading edge on the loft was caught easily by mid-off.

Miller, who has played a lot of IPL cricket here for Gujarat Titans, looked in good touch from the get go. With pristine timing on his shots, Miller was great in taking fours off Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep. From the other end, Brevis began his onslaught as 11 runs came off Washington Sundar’s opening over.

With Chakaravarthy overpitching, Miller and Brevis hit him for sixes easily, with the latter also taking two sixes and a four off Shivam Dube. But Dube had the last laugh as Brevis mistimed a pull to deep mid-wicket. Miller capitalised on his second free hit with a lofted drive over extra cover off Dube to get his fifty in 26 balls.

But after Miller holed out to long-off against Chakaravarthy, Bumrah and Arshdeep bowled a tight over each to keep South Africa in check. While Arshdeep had Marco Jansen holing out to deep mid-wicket, Bumrah held on to a return chance given to him by Corbin Bosch. With an over-rate penalty in place, Stubbs managed to get 20 runs off the final over from Hardik to give South Africa a competitive total.

Brief Scores: South Africa 187/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 63, Dewald Brevis 45; Jasprit Bumrah 3-15, Arshdeep Singh 2-28) against India

