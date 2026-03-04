T20 WC: Massive credit to Allen, Seifert knocks to kill the game as early as they did, says Markram

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) South Africa captain Aiden Markram said his side were undone by New Zealand’s explosive batting in their nine-wicket loss in the Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final, and gave ‘massive credit’ to Finn Allen and Tim Seifert for their match-winning knocks.

Allen smashed the fastest history in tournament’s history off just 33 balls as New Zealand completed the chase of 170 against South Africa with 43 balls to spare and booked their ticket in the final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Allen’s fireworks, where he played only four dot balls, were complemented by Tim Seifert, who struck a brisk 58 off 33 deliveries. The pair stitched a 117-run opening stand that effectively ended South Africa’s hopes of defending their total of 169/8.

"You look at conditions early and they bowled really well up front. Ball didn't quite feel like coming on, some were just stopping on the wicket and somewhere hitting quite low on the bat and they made scoring really tough and through that pressure builds and you lose wickets unfortunately.

“So give credit to their bowling unit and obviously with the bat, someone plays an innings like that, don't think you will come out on the right side of the result many times as a fielding team. To get to 170 was a great effort to be fair. At the halfway point we really felt like we had a sniff.

“But then, as it goes in T20 cricket, (in) the powerplay (they) got off to a flyer and can't protect every boundary unfortunately, and they got away and then from there it was really hard to pull it back. So we give massive credit to Finn Allen's knock, Tim Seifert's knock to kill the game as early as they did, and unfortunately, it was just that bad night for us tonight,” said Markram in the post-match presentation ceremony.

South Africa came into the crunch clash as the in-form and lone unbeaten side in the competition, but were blown away by Allen’s fireworks to bow out of the competition. Asked on what the Proteas could have done differently, Markram felt it was too early to make a judgement.

“It's hard to say right now. We'll reflect as the group. I think we expected the wicket to play really well. It looked pretty good to the eye, so potentially just adapt a bit quicker with the bats and go back to maybe a bit more old school approach, set it up and try to scrape your way to 190, and maybe you'll be in the game from there.

“So, we'll reflect as a group. Obviously disappointed with the result, but very proud of this group of guys who have played some really good cricket throughout this comp, and it's just an unfortunate evening really.”

Quizzed on what he would say to the team after stumbled again despite doing so well in the competition, Markram explained, “I think you let the emotions settle first and foremost. Once they have, we'll have a discussion as a group and all you do is you break down the game and try and find the areas that could have been better.

“Get back on the horse and you try and improve as a group and as individuals, and hopefully that puts you in good stead for the future. So, again, hugely disappointed. It's a big not a slap in the face, but it feels like it. But because of that, ultimately, we will have to come out stronger and be better as a team moving forward," he concluded.

